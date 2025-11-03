Deywilk Tavarez wins it at buzzer for Sister Jean as Loyola Chicago tops Cleveland State 91-88

CHICAGO (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez scored seven points in the final 18 seconds, including the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez scored seven points in the final 18 seconds, including the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Loyola Chicago outlasted Cleveland State 91-88 in a thrilling season opener on Monday night.

The dramatic win was the Ramblers’ first game since the death of Sister Jean, their longtime chaplain who drew national attention for her devotion to the team during their Final Four run in 2018. Sister Jean died on Oct. 9. She was 106.

The Ramblers are wearing a uniform patch in her honor this season.

Tavarez, a transfer from College of Charleston, hit a 3-pointer and a free throw with 18 seconds left, giving the Ramblers an 88-86 lead. Dayan Nessah tied it with a layup for Cleveland State with 10 seconds left.

Loyola’s Kayde Dotson missed a 3-pointer, but the Ramblers got the rebound and called time out with 2 seconds remaining. When play resumed, Tavarez took an inbound pass in front of the Ramblers bench and buried a 3-pointer for the win.

Tavarez, Dotson and Miles Rubin all scored 16 points for Loyola. Chuck Love III had 14 points and Joshua Ola-Joseph added 11.

Nessah scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Cleveland State. Josiah Harris scored 20 points, Tre Beard 13 and Kamari Jones 12.

