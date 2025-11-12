DeVries leads Indiana against Milwaukee after 27-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -23.5; over/under is…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -23.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Milwaukee after Tucker DeVries scored 27 points in Indiana’s 100-77 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Indiana went 19-13 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers shot 45.8% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee finished 21-11 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Panthers gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

