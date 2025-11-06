Detroit Mercy visits Notre Dame following Burton’s 24-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Notre…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Detroit Mercy after Markus Burton scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 89-67 win over the Long Island Sharks.

Notre Dame finished 15-18 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

Detroit Mercy went 2-15 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Titans averaged 5.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

