Detroit Mercy visits No. 17 Michigan State following Lovejoy’s 20-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-4) at Michigan State Spartans (4-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -30.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays No. 17 Michigan State after Orlando Lovejoy scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 72-62 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Michigan State went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 30-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 17.4 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from beyond the arc.

The Titans are 0-3 on the road. Detroit Mercy is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

