Detroit Mercy plays DePaul, looks to break road slide

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-5) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-2)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Titans take on DePaul.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-2 at home. DePaul is third in the Big East with 18.6 assists per game led by Layden Blocker averaging 4.0.

The Titans are 0-4 on the road. Detroit Mercy allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

DePaul scores 77.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 82.2 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.3 more points per game (72.3) than DePaul gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Kruz McClure is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 13.8 points, four assists and two steals for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

