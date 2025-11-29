Detroit Mercy hosts Eastern Michigan following Eleko’s 23-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-4) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-4)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Detroit Mercy after Sisi Eleko scored 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 64-54 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans are 1-2 in home games. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine Edwards averaging 1.8.

The Eagles are 2-3 on the road. Eastern Michigan is seventh in the MAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Eleko averaging 10.7.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 61.0% and averaging 12.2 points for the Titans. Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Eleko is averaging 17.2 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Peyton Hill is averaging 12.5 points.

___

