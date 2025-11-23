Detroit Mercy faces DePaul, aims to break 3-game slide

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-5) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-2) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -20.5;…

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-5) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-2)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -20.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy enters the matchup against DePaul as losers of three straight games.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-2 in home games. DePaul is seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. N.J. Benson leads the Blue Demons with 7.8 boards.

The Titans are 0-4 on the road. Detroit Mercy is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

DePaul is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz McClure averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. CJ Gunn is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.6 points.

Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Titans. Ayden Carter is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

