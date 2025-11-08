Despite trailing most of the game, Brown keeps Utah in it in 92-89 OT win over Weber State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown scored a career-high 36 points, Don McHenry scored 26 points and Utah needed…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown scored a career-high 36 points, Don McHenry scored 26 points and Utah needed overtime to beat Weber State 92-89 on Saturday night.

Keanu Dawes scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Utah (2-0).

Jace Whiting scored 15 points, Malek Gomma and reserve Trevor Hennig each scored 14, Tijan Saine 13 and Viljami Vartiainen 10 for the Wildcats (1-1).

Saine made two foul shots with 1:02 left in overtime to bring the Wildcats within 92-89 and neither team scored again. Brown made two foul shots nine seconds into overtime and Utah led the remainder. It was Utah’s first lead since being up 15-14 with 11:50 left before halftime.

Henning made 1 of 2 foul shots with 12 seconds left in regulation to give Weber State an 84-81 lead. McHenry responded with a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to force overtime.

Weber State led 49-42 at halftime and extended the margin to 72-62 with 8:11 left after a Saine 3-pointer.

The Wildcats established their largest leads at 30-20 and 33-23.

Both teams missed 11 foul shots.

Utah leads the overall series 27-14.

