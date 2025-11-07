Derrick Talton Jr. scores 21 off the bench to lead Buffalo over Green Bay 83-76

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Derrick Talton Jr. scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Buffalo over Green…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Derrick Talton Jr. scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Buffalo over Green Bay 83-76 on Friday.

Talton shot 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Bulls (2-0). Daniel Freitag scored 20 points, shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Tim Oboh shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Caden Wilkins led the way for the Phoenix (0-2) with 22 points. Marcus Hall added 16 points and seven assists. Dontrell Hewlett had 13 points and four assists.

Buffalo led Green Bay at the half, 32-28, with Oboh (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Freitag’s free throw with 11:24 left in the second half gave Buffalo the lead for good at 49-48.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

