DePaul takes on Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (4-1) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (2-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul squares off against Northern Colorado at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The Blue Demons are 2-3 in non-conference play. DePaul averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Bears are 4-1 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 5.0.

DePaul averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado scores 9.4 more points per game (76.4) than DePaul gives up to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Natiah Nelson is averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 60.0%.

Neenah George is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bears. Aniah Hall is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

