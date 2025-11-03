DePaul opens season at home against Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons at DePaul Blue Demons Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul opens the season at home against…

Valparaiso Beacons at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul opens the season at home against Valparaiso.

DePaul went 13-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Demons shot 39.2% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

Valparaiso went 9-12 in MVC play and 3-11 on the road last season. The Beacons averaged 63.5 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.9% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

