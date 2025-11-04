DePaul hosts Valparaiso to begin season

Valparaiso Beacons at DePaul Blue Demons Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Valparaiso in the season opener.…

Valparaiso Beacons at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Valparaiso in the season opener.

DePaul finished 13-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Blue Demons shot 39.2% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

Valparaiso finished 12-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Beacons gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

