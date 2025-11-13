DePaul hosts Northwestern following Martinelli’s 21-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-1) Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on DePaul after…

Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-1)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on DePaul after Nick Martinelli scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 110-63 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

DePaul went 14-20 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Demons averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Northwestern finished 17-16 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 6.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

