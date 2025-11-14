DePaul hosts Northwestern after Martinelli’s 21-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-1) Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is…

Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-1)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits DePaul after Nick Martinelli scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 110-63 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

DePaul went 14-20 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Demons averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Northwestern went 2-9 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 13.6 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.