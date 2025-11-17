DePaul hosts Gardner-Webb following Hudson’s 22-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-2) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits DePaul after…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-2)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits DePaul after Jacob Hudson scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 95-84 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

DePaul finished 14-20 overall a season ago while going 11-8 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Gardner-Webb went 11-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

