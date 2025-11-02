DePaul hosts Chicago State to open season

Chicago State Cougars at DePaul Blue Demons Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul starts the season at home…

Chicago State Cougars at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul starts the season at home against Chicago State.

DePaul went 14-20 overall a season ago while going 11-8 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 15.4 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Chicago State went 4-13 in NEC action and 1-19 on the road a season ago. The Cougars shot 38.1% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

