DePaul Blue Demons take on the Grambling Tigers on 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:49 AM

Grambling Tigers (1-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-3)

Chicago; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul enters the matchup with Grambling as losers of three in a row.

DePaul went 13-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 65.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Grambling leads the SWAC with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaniah Nunn averaging 3.8.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

