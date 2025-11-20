DePaul Blue Demons take on the Grambling Tigers on 3-game skid

Grambling Tigers (1-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) Chicago; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul enters the matchup with…

Grambling Tigers (1-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-3)

Chicago; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul enters the matchup with Grambling as losers of three in a row.

DePaul went 13-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 65.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Grambling leads the SWAC with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaniah Nunn averaging 3.8.

