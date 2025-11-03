DePaul begins season at home against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars at DePaul Blue Demons Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Chicago State in the…

Chicago State Cougars at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Chicago State in the season opener.

DePaul finished 14-20 overall last season while going 11-8 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.5 last season.

Chicago State went 4-28 overall with a 1-19 record on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.5% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.