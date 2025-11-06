Denver visits Washington following Steinbach’s 21-point game

Denver Pioneers (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -27.5; over/under is 154.5…

Denver Pioneers (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -27.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Denver after Hannes Steinbach scored 21 points in Washington’s 94-50 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Washington went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 9-9 at home. The Huskies shot 44.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

