Denver visits Colorado State following Johnson’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:59 AM

Denver Pioneers (1-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Colorado State after Carson Johnson scored 29 points in Denver’s 84-79 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

Colorado State finished 26-10 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Rams averaged 5.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Denver finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 6.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

