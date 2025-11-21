Denver visits Colorado State following Johnson’s 29-point game

Denver Pioneers (1-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5;…

Denver Pioneers (1-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Colorado State after Carson Johnson scored 29 points in Denver’s 84-79 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

Colorado State finished 26-10 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Rams averaged 5.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Denver finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 6.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

