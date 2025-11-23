Denver visits Bradley and No. 4 Arizona

Denver Pioneers (2-3) at Arizona Wildcats (5-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona hosts Denver…

Denver Pioneers (2-3) at Arizona Wildcats (5-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona hosts Denver after Jaden Bradley scored 21 points in Arizona’s 71-67 win over the UConn Huskies.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on their home court. Arizona ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding with 37.6 rebounds. Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 9.8 boards.

The Pioneers are 2-2 in road games. Denver allows 81.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Arizona averages 82.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 81.2 Denver allows. Denver averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Carson Johnson is averaging 18.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 17.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.