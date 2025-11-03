Denver tips off season at home against Air Force

Air Force Falcons at Denver Pioneers
Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Air Force for the season opener.
Denver finished 8-9 at home a season ago while going 9-21 overall. The Pioneers averaged 11.3 assists per game on 21.5 made field goals last season.
Air Force went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Falcons averaged 13.5 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
