Denver tips off season at home against Air Force

Air Force Falcons at Denver Pioneers

Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Air Force for the season opener.

Denver finished 8-9 at home a season ago while going 9-21 overall. The Pioneers averaged 11.3 assists per game on 21.5 made field goals last season.

Air Force went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Falcons averaged 13.5 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

