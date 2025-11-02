Denver Pioneers start season at home against the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons at Denver Pioneers Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver opens the season at home against…

Air Force Falcons at Denver Pioneers

Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver opens the season at home against Air Force.

Denver went 9-21 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Pioneers averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

Air Force finished 18-15 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Falcons averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 19.9 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

