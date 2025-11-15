Denver hosts CSU Fullerton after Jones’ 23-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) at Denver Pioneers (1-3) Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits Denver after…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) at Denver Pioneers (1-3)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits Denver after Cristina Jones scored 23 points in CSU Fullerton’s 81-51 victory against the Hope International Royals.

Denver went 9-21 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Pioneers gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 3-13 on the road and 7-23 overall a season ago. The Titans averaged 10.0 assists per game on 21.2 made field goals last season.

