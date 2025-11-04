Dent scores 21 points in his UCLA debut, helping the No. 12 Bruins beat Eastern Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Senior guard Donovan Dent had 21 points and nine assists in his UCLA debut to lead…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Senior guard Donovan Dent had 21 points and nine assists in his UCLA debut to lead the No. 12 Bruins to an 80-74 victory over Eastern Washington in a season opener Monday night.

Tyler Bilodeau scored 19 points for the Bruins, who opened a 15-point lead midway through the second half before the Eagles of the Big Sky Conference made it close in the final minutes.

Dent, a heralded transfer from New Mexico, had a memorable performance in his Southern California homecoming. He played the entire first half, scoring 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, with six assists, to lead UCLA to a 40-33 advantage. His first points in a Bruins uniform came on consecutive possessions in the opening minutes, when he hit a pullup jumper and then a layup.

The Eagles led 22-21 when Jamar Brown hit a jumper in the key followed by Dent’s 3-point play to give UCLA a 26-22 lead.

Dent spent his first three seasons at New Mexico before transferring to UCLA. He played at Centennial High in Corona and got to know UCLA coach Mick Cronin, a relationship that helped him realize his dream of playing at Pauley Pavilion.

He was the Mountain West Player of the Year last season after averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists and leading the Lobos to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where New Mexico beat Marquette before losing to Michigan State.

Dent was a first-team All-Big Ten preseason pick.

Xavier Booker, a transfer from Michigan State, scored 14 points for the Bruins. Trent Perry had 11 and Skyy Clark 10.

Isaiah Moses had 15 points and Alton Hamilton IV 13 for Eastern Washington

Up next

Eastern Washington: At Loyola Marymount on Wednesday night.

UCLA: Hosts Pepperdine on Friday night.

