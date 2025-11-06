Dent leads No. 12 UCLA against Pepperdine after 21-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0) Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA hosts Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA hosts Pepperdine after Donovan Dent scored 21 points in UCLA’s 80-74 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

UCLA finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Bruins averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from deep.

Pepperdine finished 13-22 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Waves averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

