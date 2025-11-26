Denker scores 23, Northern Colorado downs Air Force 71-53

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker had 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 71-53 win against Air Force on…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker had 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 71-53 win against Air Force on Wednesday.

Denker had eight assists for the Bears (6-1). Brock Wisne added 20 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and also had eight rebounds. Zack Bloch shot 3 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Kam Sanders led the Falcons (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Wesley Celichowski added 10 points and two blocks for Air Force.

Northern Colorado took the lead for good with 3:53 left in the first half. The score was 28-24 at halftime, with Denker racking up eight points. Northern Colorado pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 12 points. The Bears outscored Air Force by 14 points in the final half, as Denker led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Colorado hosts Regis (CO) and Air Force plays South Dakota.



