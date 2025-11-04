Denker scores 13 to help Northern Colorado defeat Colorado College 91-57

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker’s 13 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado College 91-57 on Monday night in a…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker’s 13 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado College 91-57 on Monday night in a season opener.

Denker added five rebounds and seven assists for the Bears. Ariik Mawien scored 12 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range. Chancellor White scored 11.

The Tigers were led by Asher Nofziger, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

