Denker and Northern Colorado win 88-81 in OT against Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Quinn Denker scored 26 points and Brock Wisne added five in the overtime as Northern Colorado…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Quinn Denker scored 26 points and Brock Wisne added five in the overtime as Northern Colorado defeated Pepperdine 88-81 on Saturday.

Denker added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bears (3-0). Wisne scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the field and added 10 rebounds. Zack Bloch went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Waves (2-2) were led by Styles Phipps, who posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Pepperdine also got 20 points and four steals from Aaron Clark. Javon Cooley finished with 13 points and two steals.

Northern Colorado led Pepperdine at the half, 41-31, led by Denker’s 14 points. Northern Colorado was outscored by Pepperdine in the second half by 10 points, with Denker scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.