Deniusas and Bukumirović each score 20 to lead UT Martin past Bradley 78-67

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Matas Deniusas and Andrija Bukumirović both scored 20 points to lead UT Martin 78-67 past Bradley on Wednesday.

Deniusas added seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-0), while Bukumirović scored added six. Dragos Lungu had 11 points on 5 of 8 from the field.

The Braves (1-2) were led by Ahmet Jonovic, who recorded 16 points. Bradley also got 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and nine steals from Jaquan Johnson. AJ Smith also had 13 points and four steals.

Deniusas scored 13 points in the first half and UT Martin went into halftime trailing 36-34. Lungu scored 11 second-half points in a period that featured five lead changes and was tied three times.

