Delaware earns 81-70 win against Saint Peter’s

Justyn Fernandez scored 18 points as Delaware beat Saint Peter's 81-70 on Tuesday.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Justyn Fernandez scored 18 points as Delaware beat Saint Peter’s 81-70 on Tuesday.

Fernandez also had five assists and three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-3). Macon Emory added 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had 11 rebounds. Tyler Houser had 17 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Peacocks (1-3) were led by Brent Bland, who posted 21 points. Bryce Eaton added 13 points for Saint Peter’s. TJ Robinson also had 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Delaware took the lead for good just four seconds into the game and led 49-26 at halftime, with Fernandez racking up 14 points. Delaware turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 78-63 lead with 38 seconds left in the half. Houser scored 12 second-half points in the matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.