Dedan Thomas Jr. scores 18 to lead LSU past Drake 71-62 at Emerald Coast Classic

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. had 18 points to propel unbeaten LSU to a 71-62 victory over Drake…

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. had 18 points to propel unbeaten LSU to a 71-62 victory over Drake on Friday night at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Thomas made 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Tigers (6-0). He was 4 of 8 from the free-throw line, adding five assists and four rebounds.

Michael Nowko totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for LSU and Max Mackinnon scored 11.

Jalen Quinn topped Drake (4-3) with 20 points and six rebounds. Jaehshon Thomas hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while reserve Griffen Goodbary pitched in with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Nwoko and reserve Rashad King both had eight points in the first half to help LSU take a 38-24 lead into the break. Quinn had 11 points to account for nearly half of the Drake offense.

Goodbary had a three-point play to give the Bulldogs a 12-10 lead, but Thomas had a 3-pointer and a layup in a 10-0 run and the Tigers cruised into halftime.

Quinn hit a 3-pointer to cap a 10-4 run to begin the second half and Drake pulled within 42-34.

After LSU used a 13-6 spurt to push its advantage to 15, the Bulldogs battled back and cut it to 55-46 with 7:50 left on back-to-back 3-pointers by Thomas. Goodbary’s 3-pointer cut it to 66-60 with 52 seconds left, but the Bulldogs would get no closer.

Up next

LSU will play DePaul for the tournament championship on Saturday. Drake will play Georgia Tech for third place prior to the title game.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.