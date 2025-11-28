De Ridder’s efficient 21 points lift Virginia over Queens, 94-69

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting, Johann Grunloh had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double,…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting, Johann Grunloh had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Virginia defeated Queens 94-69 on Friday.

Sam Lewis added 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting (3-for-3 from 3-point range), and Devin Tillis had 13 points and five rebounds.

The Cavaliers (6-1) took the lead on De Ridder’s 3-pointer 17 seconds into the contest and did not trail the rest of the way, coasting to a 46-29 halftime lead. They went on a 16-0 run late in the first half, turning an eight-point lead into a 24-point lead in just four minutes.

Chance Mallory and Jacari White each scored 11 points, and Mallory grabbed eight rebounds. Dallin Hall led Virginia with five assists.

Virginia managed 53% shooting from the field and 46% from beyond the arc, and held Queens to 38% and 31% marks, respectively.

Nasir Mann scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Royals (3-5), and Yoav Berman and Jordan Watford each had 10 points.

Up next

Virginia visits Texas on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Queens is home against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

