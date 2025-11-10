De Ridder leads Virginia against Hampton after 20-point game

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Hampton after Thijs…

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Hampton after Thijs De Ridder scored 20 points in Virginia’s 81-62 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Virginia finished 15-17 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

Hampton finished 17-16 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Pirates gave up 70.0 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

