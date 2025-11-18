Dayton visits Marquette following Ross’ 31-point outing

Dayton Flyers (3-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Dayton after Chase…

Dayton Flyers (3-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Dayton after Chase Ross scored 31 points in Marquette’s 89-82 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Marquette is fifth in the Big East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ben Gold averaging 6.4.

Dayton went 6-5 on the road and 23-11 overall a season ago. The Flyers averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

