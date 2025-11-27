Dayton squares off against Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (5-0) vs. Dayton Flyers (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -2.5; over/under is…

Georgetown Hoyas (5-0) vs. Dayton Flyers (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown and Dayton play at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Flyers have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Dayton scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Hoyas have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgetown is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Dayton averages 78.2 points, 8.4 more per game than the 69.8 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 15.4 more points per game (82.2) than Dayton gives up to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Deshayne Montgomery is shooting 60.7% and averaging 15.2 points.

Malik Mack averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. KJ Lewis is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.