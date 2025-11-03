Dayton hosts Canisius to start season

Canisius Golden Griffins at Dayton Flyers Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -25.5; over/under is 141.5…

Canisius Golden Griffins at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -25.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton begins the season at home against Canisius.

Dayton finished 23-11 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flyers averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

Canisius went 2-15 on the road and 3-28 overall last season. The Golden Griffins gave up 78.6 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

