Dayton hosts Bethune-Cookman after Morris’ 21-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) at Dayton Flyers (2-1) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Dayton after Arterio…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) at Dayton Flyers (2-1)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Dayton after Arterio Morris scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 101-60 victory over the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

Dayton finished 23-11 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flyers gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 7-12 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 6.7 steals, 3.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

