Dayton hosts Belmont for cross-conference matchup

Belmont Bruins (1-2) at Dayton Flyers (2-1)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Belmont in out-of-conference play.

Dayton finished 18-13 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flyers averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.5 last season.

Belmont finished 15-5 in MVC play and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 14.1 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

