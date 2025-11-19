Davis scores 18 points as Utah Valley knocks off UC Irvine 79-72

OREM, Utah (AP) — Isaac Davis scored 18 points and Utah Valley beat UC Irvine 79-72 on Wednesday night. Davis…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Isaac Davis scored 18 points and Utah Valley beat UC Irvine 79-72 on Wednesday night.

Davis also contributed five assists for the Wolverines (3-2). Trevan Leonhardt added 15 points and eight rebounds. Hayden Welling finished with 14 points.

Jurian Dixon led the way for the Anteaters (3-2) with 18 points. Jovan Jester Jr. added 11 points and five assists. Eli Chol finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

