Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 18 points…

Davis scores 18 points as Utah Valley knocks off UC Irvine 79-72

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 11:14 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Isaac Davis scored 18 points and Utah Valley beat UC Irvine 79-72 on Wednesday night.

Davis also contributed five assists for the Wolverines (3-2). Trevan Leonhardt added 15 points and eight rebounds. Hayden Welling finished with 14 points.

Jurian Dixon led the way for the Anteaters (3-2) with 18 points. Jovan Jester Jr. added 11 points and five assists. Eli Chol finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up