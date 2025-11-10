Davis puts up 24 in Hofstra’s 95-61 victory against Molloy

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 24 points to help Hofstra defeat Molloy 95-61 on Monday. Davis also had…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 24 points to help Hofstra defeat Molloy 95-61 on Monday.

Davis also had 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Pride (1-2). German Plotnikov scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and added three blocks. Preston Edmead shot 3 for 8 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jared Weakly finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Lions. Bryce Merchant added 13 points for Molloy. Darius Coleman had 12 points and six rebounds.

Hofstra led 48-31 at halftime, with Davis racking up 13 points. Hofstra pulled away with a 20-2 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 36 points. Davis led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

