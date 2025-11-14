Davis leads Hofstra against Bucknell after 24-point outing

Hofstra Pride (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-1) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -2.5; over/under is…

Hofstra Pride (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-1)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Bucknell after Cruz Davis scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 95-61 win against the Molloy Lions.

Bucknell finished 12-4 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Bison averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

Hofstra went 15-18 overall with a 5-9 record on the road last season. The Pride gave up 64.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

