Davis’ 25 lead Princeton past Bucknell 73-63

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Dalen Davis had 25 points in Princeton’s 73-63 victory against Bucknell on Tuesday night.

Davis shot 8 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (1-1). Jackson Hicke added 12 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Jacob Huggins shot 2 of 5 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Amon Dorries led the way for the Bison (2-1) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Achile Spadone added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Bucknell. Ruot Bijiek also had nine points and two steals.

Princeton took a 10-4 lead in the first half with a 10-0 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Huggins, Princeton carried a 41-36 lead into the break. Princeton took the lead for good with 15:27 left in the second half on a jump shot from Hicke to make it a 45-43 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

