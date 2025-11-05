Davidson Wildcats welcome the William & Mary Tribe on Thursday

William & Mary Tribe at Davidson Wildcats Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on William…

William & Mary Tribe at Davidson Wildcats

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on William & Mary.

Davidson went 19-14 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 62.7 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 5.3 on fast breaks.

William & Mary went 16-19 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Tribe averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

