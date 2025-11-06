Davidson Wildcats play the William & Mary Tribe in non-conference action

William & Mary Tribe at Davidson Wildcats Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces…

William & Mary Tribe at Davidson Wildcats

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Davidson for a non-conference matchup.

Davidson finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 57.7 points per game and shoot 39.1% from the field last season.

William & Mary finished 16-19 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Tribe averaged 61.9 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.7% from behind the arc last season.

