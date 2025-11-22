Davidson Wildcats and the Utah State Aggies play in Charleston, South Carolina

Utah State Aggies (5-0) vs. Davidson Wildcats (5-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Utah…

Utah State Aggies (5-0) vs. Davidson Wildcats (5-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Utah State in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in non-conference play. Davidson is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Utah State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Davidson makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Utah State has shot at a 53.2% clip from the field this season, 13.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Adam is shooting 61.8% and averaging 12.2 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 10.0 points.

Michael Collins Jr. is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

