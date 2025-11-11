Davidson visits Appalachian State after Biel’s 22-point game

Davidson Wildcats (2-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-0) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts…

Davidson Wildcats (2-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-0)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Davidson after Addie Biel scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 110-35 win against the Bob Jones Bruins.

Appalachian State finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Davidson finished 13-6 in A-10 action and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 62.7 points per game last season, 9.2 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.