Davidson set for road matchup with the Charlotte 49ers

Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at Charlotte 49ers (2-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Davidson.

Charlotte finished 11-22 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The 49ers averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

Davidson went 17-16 overall last season while going 4-7 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

