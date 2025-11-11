Davidson set for road matchup with the Charlotte 49ers

Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at Charlotte 49ers (2-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -1.5; over/under…

Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at Charlotte 49ers (2-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte squares off against Davidson.

Charlotte went 11-22 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The 49ers averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 17.4 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.

Davidson went 6-13 in A-10 action and 4-7 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

