Davidson scores 19 points and No. 11 USC rallies with big second quarter to beat Portland 78-51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Jazzy Davidson had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and No. 11 Southern California rallied with a 24-9 second quarter on its way to a 78-51 victory over Portland on Tuesday night.

Kennedy Smith added 13 points and six rebounds, Londynn Jones had 12 points on four 3-pointers in the fourth and Georgia Tech transfer Kara Dunn had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (3-1). They scored 33 points off Portland’s 29 turnovers.

USC was playing on a short turnaround, having lost to No. 2 South Carolina 69-52 on Saturday.

Lainey Spear scored 11 points to lead the Pilots (2-2), who had three starters in foul trouble while coming off an 81-point victory over Warner Pacific. Portland averaged 91.3 points in its first three games. Freshman Julia Dalan had a season-high eight blocks.

Portland led 18-10 early in the second quarter, scoring nine straight points, including six from Spear.

The Trojans’ defense clamped down and sparked a 21-0 run by forcing 13 turnovers. Six different players scored in the spurt, led by Davidson with six points and Smith with five. The Trojans took a 34-23 lead into halftime.

The Pilots closed within seven points before USC went on an 18-6 run spanning the end of the third and start of the fourth that extended their lead to 62-43. The Trojans, who’ve struggled with 3-point shooting so far this season, made six 3-pointers in the fourth.

Up next

Portland visits Idaho State on Friday in the second of three straight road games.

USC visits Hannah Hidalgo and No. 24 Notre Dame on Friday to play its third ranked opponent of the season.

